‘Adversity United' created by teen

A 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has created his own football side in Harrogate following his experiences of attempting to play a team sport on a regular basis.

Cameron Osburn says he was often made to wait for a chance to play, then "dropped to the bench" for the next game despite a man of the match performance.

In response, he set up a football team specifically for boys and girls under 12 with disabilities called ‘Adversity United’.