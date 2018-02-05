Chip shop batters Creme Eggs for charity fundraiser
Pete Abrams is selling battered Cadbury Creme Eggs to raise money for the charity which helped his family after their baby was stillborn.

York Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death) will benefit from the sale of every egg which are proving popular with customers at the chip shop in Heworth.