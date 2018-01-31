Video

An MP is spearheading a cross-party campaign for grieving parents to be guaranteed leave after a child's death.

Chris Wray's son, Timothy, died at the age of three months after a large brain tumour was found on his brain. Three hours later Timothy was dead.

Mr Wray, from Skipton, felt pressured to go quickly back to work.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton is fighting for a bill to allow at least two weeks off for staff who have had bereavement.