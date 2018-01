Video

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a woman who was stabbed to death at the supermarket where she worked.

Jodie Willsher, 30, was fatally injured at the Aldi supermarket in Skipton, North Yorkshire on 21 December.

Mrs Willsher's family had asked mourners at Christ Church in Skipton to wear something pink.

Neville Hord, 44, has been charged with her murder.