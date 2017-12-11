A trail of ice in York
York hosts UK's largest ice trail for Christmas Festival

The UK's biggest ice trail has been held in York as part of the city's Christmas Festival.

Forty-five ice sculptures, using more than 10 tonnes of ice, included a 6ft (2m) Viking, and the Night King from Game of Thrones.

Local businesses sponsor the designs, which this year included a replica of Stephenson's Rocket sponsored by the National Railway Museum.

The city's tourist body, Visit York, said it plans an ice trail every year.

