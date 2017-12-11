Video

The UK's biggest ice trail has been held in York as part of the city's Christmas Festival.

Forty-five ice sculptures, using more than 10 tonnes of ice, included a 6ft (2m) Viking, and the Night King from Game of Thrones.

Local businesses sponsor the designs, which this year included a replica of Stephenson's Rocket sponsored by the National Railway Museum.

The city's tourist body, Visit York, said it plans an ice trail every year.