York's historic Shambles is proving popular with Harry Potter fans from around the world.

The street is said to be an inspiration for the fictional Diagon Alley, the magical merchant market from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The two Harry Potter-themed shops on the cobblestoned street attract thousands of visitors, with a third outlet set to open.

Hannah Wallace, from The Shop That Must Not Be Named, said: "We get asked a lot whether the films were shot on this street because it's so similar."