Video

One of the two head shafts at Kellingley Colliery has been demolished almost two years since the final shift at Britain's last deep coal mine.

Production began at the North Yorkshire pit, known locally as Big "K", in April 1965 and at its height employed more than 2,000 workers.

However, the site was a victim of a decline in UK coal production and closed in December 2015.

There are now plans for the pit area to be redeveloped and turned into a manufacturing and distribution space.