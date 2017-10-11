Video

A Land Rover marooned on an island in the South Atlantic more than 60 years ago has been brought back to the UK, fixed and reunited with its original owners.

In 1955, six students from Oxford and Cambridge set out to drive from London to Singapore, with Sir David Attenborough commissioning three BBC films on the trip.

One of their two Land Rovers ended up rusting away on Ascension Island, but Adam Bennett, from York, rescued the vehicle and got the engine running again.