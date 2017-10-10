Books help families deal with baby loss

Video

Storybooks written for young children who have lost siblings are being produced by a publishing house in West Yorkshire.

The Story Of... books are personalised to be about children who have died, to help bereaved families talk about their loss.

Three-year-old Gabriella Drew, from Bawtry, South Yorkshire, has one of the books about her twin sister, Isabella, who died aged just 29-days-old in 2014.

The books are produced in Pontefract and published in Wakefield by Gail Powell and Ruth Finan.