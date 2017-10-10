Books help families deal with baby loss
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Families helped with baby loss with personalised story books

Storybooks written for young children who have lost siblings are being produced by a publishing house in West Yorkshire.

The Story Of... books are personalised to be about children who have died, to help bereaved families talk about their loss.

Three-year-old Gabriella Drew, from Bawtry, South Yorkshire, has one of the books about her twin sister, Isabella, who died aged just 29-days-old in 2014.

The books are produced in Pontefract and published in Wakefield by Gail Powell and Ruth Finan.