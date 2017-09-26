Ripon's 'first' female hornblower

Video

A female hornblower has been appointed in a North Yorkshire city for the first time in centuries of the tradition.

Allison Clark was recruited alongside Richard Midgley to be the new hornblowers in Ripon.

The hornblower has set the watch in the city every night since 886, by blowing a horn at the four corners of the obelisk in Market Square at 21:00 BST.

The tradition is said to go back to when Alfred the Great visited Ripon and gave a horn to the city as a symbol of it being granted a Royal Charter.