Filey fishermen say regulation changes could kill off industry
Salmon fishermen who work off the North Yorkshire coast are warning that proposed licensing changes could kill off the industry where they live.
New regulations being considered could mean fishermen are prevented from passing their licences to the next generation when they retire, to protect fish stocks.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake met with workers in Filey to listen to their concerns.
27 Jul 2017
