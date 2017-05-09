Video
Church camping in North Yorkshire 'upsets local residents'
Camping in disused churches, known as champing, has upset residents near the latest one to participate in the scheme.
St Stephen's Old Church at Fylingdales, North Yorkshire, along with 11 others in the UK offers basic overnight accommodation.
Some residents have said they are concerned visitors might disrespect or damage the building.
The Churches Conservation Trust charity which owns the churches said champing helped maintain the churches it owns.
