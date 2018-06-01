Military jet has near miss with gliders

Media player
Military jet has near miss with paragliders in Wiltshire
A military jet had a near miss when it flew through a group of paragliders in Wiltshire.
The incident happened when the Royal Navy Hawk T1 was on a practice bombing run at a nearby military range in January.
An official investigation found the jet pilot had not been briefed that paragliders were in the airspace prior to his flight.
01 Jun 2018
