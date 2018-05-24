'Complete and utter contempt for his wife'
Parachute trial: Emile Cilliers 'cold and calculating'

Army sergeant Emile Cilliers, 38, has been found guilty of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.

He was also convicted of trying to kill his wife by causing a gas leak at the family home.

Speaking outside Winchester Crown Court, prosecution barrister Hannah Squire said Emile Cilliers showed "complete and utter contempt for his wife" when he attempted to kill her.

