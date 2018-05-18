Video

A pint-sized "Prince Harry" and miniature "Meghan Markle" have exchanged vows and gummy rings at a mock royal wedding ceremony in Wiltshire.

Pupils from Crudwell Primary School picked names out of a hat to decide who should play which member of the royal family for a pretend service at All Saints' Church.

On the big day, despite members of the bride's family being unable to attend and the couple suffering last-minute nerves, rings were exchanged with the words "there you go".