Video

A milliner who has dressed the heads of high society guests for royal weddings, the Trooping of the Colour and Royal Ascot is busy preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Vivien Sheriff and her team's client list for the wedding on 19 May is confidential, but the company has previously made hats for The Duchess of Cambridge.

Her team works out of Downton near Salisbury.