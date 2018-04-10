Goat Pilates launched at dairy farm
Baby goats join new Pilates class on Wiltshire farm

One of the first 'Golates' classes in the country - Pilates involving goats - has been started on a former dairy farm.

Eight pedigree goat kids, bred on the farm, have been joining the classes at East Farm at Winterbourne Monkton, Wiltshire.

During the unusual fitness sessions the baby goats climb all over the participants and stand on their backs.

