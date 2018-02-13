Video

The family of a cyclist who was killed in a hit and run by a drunk soldier have called for tougher sentences for offenders.

Royal Welsh Guard Nicholas Cutmore, 24, could "barely stand up" after drinking heavily on the day of the crash, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

He hit cyclist David Gunson, 65, on the A338 near Tidworth in December 2016. Cutmore was jailed for six years after being found guilty of causing death by careless driving.