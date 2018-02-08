Video
Latest Stonehenge road tunnel plans are unveiled
Plans for a tunnel near Stonehenge will "enhance and protect" the archaeological site but need further work, heritage experts have warned.
Initial designs for the scheme have been unveiled for the first time as a major public consultation starts.
Highways England said the design would "restore the tranquil environment and setting of the monument".
Opponents have said the tunnel could destroy precious sites and scar the landscape irreparably.
