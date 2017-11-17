Video

An elderly woman was knocked over by man who was being chased by a security guard, after he allegedly stole items from a shop.

The 81-year-old woman suffered a broken wrist and bruising as a result of the fall.

It happened in The Horsefair, Bristol on 26 October at about 12:30 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man, in his forties and about 6ft 2ins tall, is suspected of stealing from Marks and Spencer.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the incident, and have asked for anyone who can identify the man to get in touch.