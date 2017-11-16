Video

If you're a fan of Star Wars then Luke no further - a huge collection of toys is going under the hammer at auction near Chippenham.

About 250 items, which belonged to a fan in a galaxy far, far, away in Blackpool, are expected to sell for around £15,000.

The items include a display board signed by 85 members of the cast and crew.

Two vans used the force to transport the collection to Wiltshire and auctioneer Tim Weeks said it took a fortnight to catalogue it.