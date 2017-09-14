Video

The "first guitar" that Jimi Hendrix ever played on UK soil is going under the hammer later.

The 1960s Wandre electric guitar is being auctioned in Wiltshire on behalf of keyboardist Zoot Money.

Hendrix flew to London in 1966 with Chas Chandler of The Animals and they went straight to Zoot's West London flat on the hunt for a left-handed guitar that Jimi could borrow.

Although Hendrix allegedly played the Wandre guitar - and even said it had a "nice easy action" - he never used it in a gig.

The guitar is being sold with a handwritten letter of provenance from Zoot Money, and is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000.