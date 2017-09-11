Video

Ena King was rather shocked when she opened a letter from North Somerset Council saying she had died four years ago.

The letter asked for contact with the executors of her estate for council tax purposes. and expressed condolences.

North Somerset Council says the mix-up occurred when Ms King, who lives near Weston-super-Mare, claimed for council tax support and her details were mistakenly linked to another Ena King living in the same area, with the same date of birth.

When the other Ena died, an automated letter was sent to the 'executors of her estate'.