Video

Giant puppets and marionettes have taken to the streets of Wiltshire to celebrate 70 years of Pelham Puppets.

Bob Pelham began making the world-famous toy in Marlborough in 1947.

At its peak, the business had a turnover of £1m and employed around 120 workers.

To mark the firm's anniversary, scores of puppets paraded down Marlborough High Street as part of a two-day festival.