Pooches celebrate royal newlyweds

Royal Wedding: Pooches toast Harry and Meghan
A group has held a royal wedding party for dogs to celebrate newlyweds Harry and Meghan.
About 30 dogs attended the party in Newcastle - enjoying pawsecco and afternoon tea.
Games included "hunt the crown" and there were prizes for the best-dressed "prince" and "princess".
19 May 2018
