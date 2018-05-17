'I built my business during a breakdown'

Media player
From a mental health crisis to a start-up to help others
When Emma Quinn from North Shields experienced a mental health crisis, she turned to art therapy for recovery.
Now she has started her own business which aims to help others who are struggling with their mental health by providing craft boxes and community.
17 May 2018
