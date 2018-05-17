Walking on broken glass for charity
Walking on broken glass for Rape Crisis

A fearless bunch braved 10ft (3m) of razor sharp glass to raise money for charity.

Walking "through" a wall of fear", the event was to raise money for Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland.

