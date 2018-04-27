The retiring lollipop man and his helper

Media player
The Sunderland lollipop man and his little helper
Ray Vickery has helped schoolchildren cross a road in Sunderland for four years, along with his little helper.
The 69-year-old, who is retiring, has been helped by three-year-old Toby since he turned up by the side of the road in his mini uniform.
27 Apr 2018
