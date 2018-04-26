Ten years of Kielder Observatory
Kielder Observatory marks its 10th anniversary

Kielder Observatory in Northumberland is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Over the years, its stargazers have captured some incredible sights.

To mark the occasion a new £250,000 building is opening to become the home for the observatory’s education and outreach work.

Here are some of the best shots of the sky and stars which have been captured at the observatory over the last 10 years.

