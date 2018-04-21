'It's nice to know I am doing something good'

Video

Teenager Katrina Shiell helps look after her step-sister Rhian, who has genetic disorder Angelman syndrome.

The 15-year-old from Prudhoe, Northumberland, says she does not have the same experiences as her friends but it is "rewarding to know that I can take care of another person".

She said: "It's just a nice feeling to know that I am doing something good with my life especially at this early an age."

Sunday Politics in the North East and Cumbria has been speaking to young people as part of a series looking at whether 16-year-olds should get the vote in England, as they do in Scotland.­

