Beatboxing Spider-Man: A legend amongst Geordies is unmasked
Beatboxing Spider-Man performs in Newcastle city centre almost every weekend.
Locals have branded him the 'Geordie Spider-Man', but Piotr Hajduk was born in Poland and moved here in 2015.
Piotr loves Geordies and even includes local slang into his routines.
Apart from playing to crowds at popular landmarks, he also performs at weddings.
17 Apr 2018
