Petting animals on your lunch break

Pet a Pet Day: Newcastle Quorum workers meet animals
Workers were able to play with animals on their lunch break thanks to Pet a Pet Day.
Staff at Newcastle's Quorum Business Park got up close with snakes, tarantulas, owls and chickens.
They were even able to bring their children along and vote for the cutest dog.
12 Apr 2018
