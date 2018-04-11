'Sorry lads, mixed-sex couples only'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gay men told bar 'for mixed-sex couples' only
A gay couple were left "speechless" when bouncers told them they could not enter a bar because they let in "mixed-sex couples" only.
Patrick Hannon, 30, and Jake Archer, 25, from Newcastle tried to go to Jake's Bar in Leeds for a drink on 24 March but were turned away.
The venue said it "never discriminates" and is investigating the incident with its "externally supplied" door team.
11 Apr 2018
