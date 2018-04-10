Using litter to pay for ice cream

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Free ice cream offer for Blyth beach clean up
A cafe in Northumberland is serving free ice cream in exchange for a bucket of litter.
The Coastline Restaurant in Blyth wants to encourage customers to clean up their local beach and coastline.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window