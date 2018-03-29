Felix takes his first steps

Media player
Boy with rare condition walks for the first time
A young boy with a rare condition has defied the odds and walked unaided for the first time.
Felix, five, has cardio-facio-cutaneous syndrome, a condition which affects his ability to walk and eat as well his skin and facial features.
The boy's family, from Morpeth, Northumberland, who feared he would never walk independently, say the moment he took his first steps was "amazing".
