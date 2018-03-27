The burning car killers who met in prison

Video

Two men have been convicted of the murder of a woman who was found dead in a burning car.

Stephen Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring and William McFall, 51, of Blackpool, met while in prison for previous murders.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was discovered in Shiney Row, near Sunderland in August.

Unwin was found guilty of murder and rape, while McFall was also convicted of murder, but cleared of rape.