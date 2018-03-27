The burning car killers who met in prison

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Shiney Row burning car killers who met in prison
Two men have been convicted of the murder of a woman who was found dead in a burning car.
Stephen Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring and William McFall, 51, of Blackpool, met while in prison for previous murders.
The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was discovered in Shiney Row, near Sunderland in August.
Unwin was found guilty of murder and rape, while McFall was also convicted of murder, but cleared of rape.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43561710/the-shiney-row-burning-car-killers-who-met-in-prisonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window