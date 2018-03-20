Rare Northumberland pine marten sighting
Video

First pine marten in Northumberland sighting for 100 years

A wild pine marten has been spotted for the first time in Northumberland for more than 100 years, conservationists have said.

Project officer for the Vincent Wildlife Trust, Kevin O'Hara, said the sighting was a "significant milestone" as the animals had returned by themselves.

  • 20 Mar 2018