Playing netball again after scoliosis
Video

Netball player returns after life-changing surgery

A netball player who had to learn how to walk again following major surgery is back on the court.

Emily, 17, was diagnosed with scoliosis and doctors said she wouldn't be able to play her beloved sport for at least six months.

Only three months after her operation, Emily is back with her team and has told her story as part of BBC School Report.

  • 15 Mar 2018