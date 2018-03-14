PCSOs try their hand at knitting

Media player
Bedlington PCSOs 'knit and natter' for the vulnerable
Members of Bedlington Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Knit and Natter to try their hand at knitting.
The PCSOs were taught to knit by the ladies at the group to help them make items such as teddies, blankets and mittens for vulnerable members of the community.
14 Mar 2018
