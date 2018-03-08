'They bring the magic with them'
Therapy pets brighten up people's days

An unlikely duo has made it its mission to brighten people's days.

Bella the dog and Mr Ginger the cat visit care homes, schools and hospitals around the north-east of England almost every day.

Many people who have been cheered up and helped by the Border terrier thought she deserved recognition and nominated her for a Pets as Therapy Dog of the Year award at Crufts.

