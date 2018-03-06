Canal barrier plea after son's death
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Charlie Pope's father calls for railings after canal death

The father of a 19-year-old who died when he fell into a Manchester canal is calling for barriers to be built.

Charlie Pope's body was found in an underwater search of the Rochdale Canal in the city centre.

His father, Nick Pope, from Ponteland in Northumberland, has backed a petition calling for railings, which has so far been signed by more than 15,000 people.

  • 06 Mar 2018