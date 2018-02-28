There's snow stopping this man...

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chester-le-Street man skis down the road
This man was spotted skiing down the road in Chester-le-Street, County Durham.
Credit: Mandy Emmerson
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window