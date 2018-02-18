Storybook characters take shape in ice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fire and Ice Festival returns to Durham

Durham's Fire and Ice Festival, which is now in its third year, has brought to life some much-loved storybook characters.

The trail of 10 ice sculptures, lit by flaming beacons, aims to encourage visitors to the city centre.

It has been particularly popular with families, and local businesses say it has helped trade.