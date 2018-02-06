'Never too old for a bike ride'
Newcastle Trishaw scheme helps elderly get back on bikes

Cycling Without Age provides Trishaw bikes which carry two passengers and are pedalled around by a cyclist, helping elderly people "feel the wind in their hair" once again.

For 89-year-old Vic, it was his first bike ride in decades in Newcastle. He said it was like "living again".