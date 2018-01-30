The student bowling over the competition

Media player
Sunderland student to compete in European bowling championship
A Sunderland University student holds the title of England's top-ranked female bowler.
Becky Daly, 20, has won gold medals in international competitions and is set to take part in the European championships this summer.
The Team England player started bowling when she was 10.
30 Jan 2018
