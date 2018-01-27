Media player
Euromillions Shildon winner plans to work
Alex Best won £1m after buying a ticket "on the spur of the moment" when he went to his local shop for a bag of sweets.
He plans to buy a house, travel the world and buy an Aston Martin - when he passes his driving test.
27 Jan 2018
