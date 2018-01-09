CCTV shows tyres being 'slashed'

Video

Officers are investigating after a nine vehicles had their tyres damaged over the Christmas period.

This follows 44 similar incidents, also in the Winlaton and Blaydon areas, throughout 2017.

One man has been arrested in connection with some of the damage, but police believe another person could also be responsible.

The force has released CCTV footage from 22 November of a man walking down Park Lane, Winlaton, with a walking stick and approaching a number of cars.

Sgt Warren Sturrock said: "The CCTV footage is very unusual and we really need to speak to the individual involved as part of our investigation."