Ice-trapped dog rescued in the nick of time

Hardy became trapped in the ice while out on a walk, and was stuck there for an hour.

He was exhausted and distressed and kept slipping underneath the water of the River Wansbeck in Ashington, Northumberland, before RSPCA officers were able to drag him out.

However, owner Louise Bunn said he was soon as right as rain, after lying in front of the fire and being "spoiled rotten with sausages, treats and cuddles".