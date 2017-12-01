Fan calls Chris Coleman 'for a chat'

Video

New Sunderland manager Chris Coleman was answering fans' questions on a BBC Newcastle phone-in when one called "for a chat".

Steve said he wanted to welcome Coleman to Sunderland and he was "over the moon" he was there before saying he had had "a few cans".

When asked what his question was he said: "I haven't got a question, I just thought I'd ring up for a chat."

Thinking on his feet, he then asked a question about what Coleman's plans are for some of his players.