Girl, 5, in run for wounded soldiers

A five-year-old girl whose frank conversation with a blinded soldier went viral has run to raise more money for injured veterans.

Tempy Pattinson's video with Simon Brown, who was shot in the face in Iraq, has been viewed online more than 100 million times.

She raised more than £2,500 for Help for Heroes by running the 5k park run in Darlington on Saturday.

Tempy has already done a triathlon to raise money for Help for Heroes and wants to try a longer swim.

Her family and officials from the charity have described her efforts as "just amazing".